Another look of John from Mumbai Saga

MUMBAI: John Abraham’s much awaited movie Mumbai Saga is all set to rule the big screens. Ever since the first look of the film was out the Gaga about the film was all over. Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga is creating a decent amount of hype on social media.

So far, he has introduced the character of John Abraham in the role of Ganpat Roy, a Mumbai gangster. The director is yet to unveil the first looks of the other star cast from the crime drama.

Sanjay has now shared a new look of John as the gangster on Twitter and it is already creating a buzz among the fans. In the photo, John can be seen standing against a bike. He is wearing a black shirt and trousers, and a pair of chappals along with sunglasses. The actor is also sporting a teeka in the picture.

The director tweeted, "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of (sic)."

Sanjay had earlier unveiled the first look of John from Mumbai Saga on January 13.

"One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course, Mr Abraham like never before (sic)," the director wrote in his tweet.

This is not the first time that Sanjay Gupta has collaborated with John Abraham for a film, The director-actor duo has earlier worked together in Zinda (2006) and Shootout At Wadala (2013).

In the 2013 film, John played the role of Manya Surve, a character similar to what he will be essaying in Mumbai Saga. He wore the same black shirt-trouser combo with a teeka back then.

Now, it is to be seen how the makers will differentiate John Abraham's Manya Surve character from Ganpat Roy, as far as the looks are concerned.

Apart from John, Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover. Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Sharman Joshi, Samir Soni and Pankaj Tripathi will also play pivotal roles.