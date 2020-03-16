Anu Agarwal remembers Sawan Kumar Tak from 'Khal Naaika' days

'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal, who worked with the late Saawan Kumar Tak in his 1993 movie 'Khal Naaika', calls him a 'visionary' filmmaker and shares her experience of working with him.

MUMBAI:  'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal, who worked with the late Saawan Kumar Tak in his 1993 movie 'Khal Naaika', calls him a 'visionary' filmmaker and shares her experience of working with him.

Known for films such as 'Sanam Bewafa' and 'Souten', the 86-year-old director passed away on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for lung infection.

Anu says: "He will be missed. May he rest well in the better place he has gone to."

While talking about her equation with the late filmmaker, she says: "Sawan Kumar ji was an extraordinary visionary and a brave filmmaker. He dared to make a movie, in which the female protagonist turns into a psycho killer. In the 90s, and pretty much even now, the concept can easily be termed unique.

"When he approached me for 'Khal Naaikaa' with a video of the American film, 'The Hand that Rocks the Cradle' (1992), I was mesmerised by the intensity of the role as an actor. I can call it a dream role without blinking an eye."

She adds: "I will always be grateful to him for trusting my acting skills, choosing me for a challenging and older character amongst the experienced, leading actresses of the time. It was diametrically opposite of my character in my first film, 'Aashiqui'."

"It takes a fine filmmaker like Saawan Kumarji to envision you in a character that's starkly different from the one that catapulted you to instant fame. I will forever be grateful to him for showcasing me an avatar I barely knew I could pull off," she concludes.

SOURCE IANS 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 09:00

