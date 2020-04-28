Anubhav Sinha CRITICIZES Arnab Goswami; requests all the journalists to give him the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to social media and criticized popular journalist Arnab Goswami and requested all the journalists to give him the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

It was some time in last week that Arnab Goswami, via a video, narrated the ordeal of him and his wife getting attacked by two goons while they were in their car, heading home. Arnab also accused a certain political leader of sending those goons to hurt him and, in some time, he was called to the police station for interrogation. Now, Anubhav Sinha has slammed the journalist, while also indirectly accusing him of ‘inciting communal hatred’.

At first, the Thappad director wrote, “Sorry I’m confused. What are the legal charges against Arnab. Loose talk against Sonia Gandhi??? Or inciting communal hatred????” In his next post, Anubhav shared a tweet that accused Arnab and his channel of plotting the whole incident and wrote, “I think we are getting it all wrong here and feel they are missing these details. They are not. They give a f*** and their narrative is ‘sold’ day in and out. The nuance is redundant now.”

Lastly, Anubhav put forth an idea for all the journalists. He suggested them to present Arnab with the ‘lifetime achievement award’ during an upcoming function. “I have a good idea for all the 'Journalists'. At one of your Award Functions, or actually all of them this year Give Arnab the Lifetime Achievement Award. Matter Ends!!! Cool na???” added Anubhav.

Take a look at the tweets here:

A Sham Continues..The Fraud Of Immense Public Interest That Is Created In The Studio Every Evening Is Being Attempted On Ground With The Help Of Paid Aides..2 Mikes Both From The Channels Owned By The Alleged Accused Attempting A SHAM For Cameras & Cops! pic.twitter.com/YiAW5mi20q — Nikunj Garg (@NikunjGargN) April 27, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com