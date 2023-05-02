Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' is set in the backdrop of 2020 nationwide lockdown

Director Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15' and 'Thappad', is set to roll out another film titled 'Bheed'. The film promises to be a powerful commentary on modern society and is based in the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana, and is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.
MUMBAI: Director Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15' and 'Thappad', is set to roll out another film titled 'Bheed'. The film promises to be a powerful commentary on modern society and is based in the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana, and is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.

Talking about the film, the director said, "'Bheed' is a film that reflects the complexities and contradictions of our times. It is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience."

The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

Commenting on the matter, Bhushan Kumar stated, "Anubhav Sinha and I have a long standing history of working together. This is our third joint project in 2023 and it has been a tremendous journey. 'Bheed' is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav's vision as a director is second to none".

SOURCE: IANS

