Anupam Kher’s conversation with this special person will leave u speechless

MUMBAI: Talented actor Anupam Kher is also the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. He holds the record for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian five times in total for Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993), and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995).

The actor plays positive and comic roles as well as negative and intense ones with equal ease.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Mr. Kher now took to his Instagram handle and spoke to the most special person in his life: himself.

Have a look.

The actor in a very intense video said that during this lock down and quarantine period, when we are staying at homes, we should spend quality time with ourselves. He added that all this while, we have had time for others but not ourselves. He urged us to utilise this precious time to know ourselves better and for self-betterment.

This is indeed a thought-provoking video message by the actor and one of the most unique ways to spend our quarantine time.

