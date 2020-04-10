News

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali’s stylish looks will woo you; check

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali’s style game is always on point. Check out their pictures.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali are two style divas.

Aaliyah Kashyap is Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and Ida Ali is Imtiaz Ali’s daughter.

The two are setting major fashion goals. The beauties, who are BFFs, are already stars on social media even before stepping into the film world.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali are already making their presence felt through social media. They share their stylish pictures and their style game is always on point.

Check out some of their pictures here:

Don’t you think they look stylish in the pictures? What do you think about their style game? Hit the comment section.

Imtiaz Ali Anurag Kashyap Aaliyah Kashyap

