Anushka Ranjan, the ultimate fashion icon

MUMBAI :Anushka Ranjan who epitomises the modern-day fashion and style world with élan is regarded as an undisputed youth fashion icon. Nearly all her public appearances have inspired millions of fans to replicate her looks into the real world.

Be it vintage-inspired outfits on the red carpet to her boho chic fashionista avatar on vacations, her girl-next-door looks for an outing with her girlfriends and classic, rich avatars during the wedding & festive seasons, Anushka has always set the fashion world on fire. And not to forget, her comfy chic airport looks, pitch-perfect saree avatars and to-die-for numerous fashion & ramp show glamorous outings, whatever the choice, there is a sense of confidence, and this makes her a millennial favourite, it's the range they appreciate.

Stepping outside like a queen, Anushka Ranjan has always been a trendsetter. The actress has repeatedly made headlines for her unique choices and shattering stereotypes, in addition to being a fashionista. A true Bollywood diva who is well-known for challenging what appear to be conventional laws of the modern world, stands apart from the throng.

"I wear what I love. I am not a follower of trends, I wear what suits my body type & what is comforting to me. I don't shy away from experimenting, after all there are no rules to fashion" says Anushka