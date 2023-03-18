Anushka Ranjan, the ultimate fashion icon

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Anushka Ranjan, the ultimate fashion icon

MUMBAI :Anushka Ranjan who epitomises the modern-day fashion and style world with élan is regarded as an undisputed youth fashion icon. Nearly all her public appearances have inspired millions of fans to replicate her looks into the real world.

Be it vintage-inspired outfits on the red carpet to her boho chic fashionista avatar on vacations, her girl-next-door looks for an outing with her girlfriends and classic, rich avatars during the wedding & festive seasons, Anushka has always set the fashion world on fire.  And not to forget, her comfy chic airport looks, pitch-perfect saree avatars and to-die-for numerous fashion & ramp show glamorous outings, whatever the choice, there is a sense of confidence, and this makes her a millennial favourite, it's the range they appreciate.

Stepping outside like a queen, Anushka Ranjan has always been a trendsetter. The actress has repeatedly made headlines for her unique choices and shattering stereotypes, in addition to being a fashionista. A true Bollywood diva who is well-known for challenging what appear to be conventional laws of the modern world, stands apart from the throng.

"I wear what I love. I am not a follower of trends, I wear what suits my body type & what is comforting to me. I don't shy away from experimenting, after all there are no rules to fashion" says Anushka

 

 

Anushka Ranjan Queen TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
Must Read! ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trends; we list down five directors who can be perfect to helm Hera Pheri 3
MUMBAI :  Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming movies...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Virat gets possessive about Sai in Satya's presence
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Interesting! Pandya Store: Shivank's entry brings a new twist to the show!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Adi Irani’s entry in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to land an important message about women’s safety!
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri
Must Read! ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trends; we list down five directors who can be perfect to helm Hera Pheri 3

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hera Pheri
Must Read! ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trends; we list down five directors who can be perfect to helm Hera Pheri 3
Zwigato
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji starrer takes a slow start; Kapil Sharma’s film gets a dismal response
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
Audience perspective! Do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct?
Madhuri Dixit
Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"
Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn’t charge any fees to play lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here are other stars who worked for free in their films
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques