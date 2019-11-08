News

Anushka Sharma reveals Virat Kohli feels happy when she wears his clothes

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 02:50 PM

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. And now, the actress has revealed an interesting fact about themselves.   

Recently, Anushka revealed that she loves to steal clothes from her dear hubby Virat Kohli's wardrobe. Talking to a popular fashion magazine, Anushka said that she mostly borrows Virat's closet as he likes it when she does that. She mostly takes T-shirts and other trendy stuff. She also added that sometimes she just takes his jackets. Sometimes she just does it because he feels very happy when she wears his clothes. 

Furthermore, in the interview, Anushka also mentioned how not wearing pink on her wedding day was not an option for her. Her exquisite look in the pink lehenga got surfaced online and instantly went viral. Virushka got married two years ago in a private affair in Italy. The couple is currently holidaying in Bhutan. 

