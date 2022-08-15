Anushka Sharma set to train in UK for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film 'Chakda 'Xpress', which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film 'Chakda 'Xpress', which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film.

'Chakda 'Xpress' marks Anushka's return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release 'Zero' in which she starred alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

"Anushka will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September," informs a trade source.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda 'Xpress which will be shot in India and UK. The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 11:45

