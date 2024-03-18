Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli plan to shift to the UK post the birth of their son Akkay?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and welcomed their son Akaay in February 2024.

Also Read- AMAZING: Anushka Sharma is training RIGOROUSLY to get into the skin of a cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the much-anticipated 'Chakda Xpress'!

For the unversed, Anushka delivered her second child; son Akaay in London. Virat who was earlier criticised for missing the 5 match test series against England, is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp for the new season of Indian Premier League for the opening match on 22nd March.

Many netizens are speculating that Anushka and Virat might be relocating to the UK with their children Vamika and Akkay.

Check out the comments of netizens here;

Recently, Virat was seen wearing a ‘Daddy’ t-shirt as he jetted off to Bangalore.

Announcing the arrival of their son Akaay, Anushka had shared, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy, Akaay, and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”

Also Read- Revealed! Anushka Sharma opened up about her marriage to Virat Kohli even before she turned 30

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis