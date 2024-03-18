Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli plan to shift to the UK post the birth of their son Akkay?

The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and welcomed their son Akaay in February 2024.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 13:28
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and welcomed their son Akaay in February 2024.

Also Read- AMAZING: Anushka Sharma is training RIGOROUSLY to get into the skin of a cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the much-anticipated 'Chakda Xpress'!

For the unversed, Anushka delivered her second child; son Akaay in London. Virat who was earlier criticised for missing the 5 match test series against England, is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp for the new season of Indian Premier League for the opening match on 22nd March. 

Many netizens are speculating that Anushka and Virat might be relocating to the UK with their children Vamika and Akkay.

Check out the comments of netizens here;

Recently, Virat was seen wearing a ‘Daddy’ t-shirt as he jetted off to Bangalore.

Announcing the arrival of their son Akaay, Anushka had shared, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy, Akaay, and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.”

Also Read- Revealed! Anushka Sharma opened up about her marriage to Virat Kohli even before she turned 30

 

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma Dil Dhadakne Do Band Baaja Baraat Gully Boy Pari Movie News Deepika Padukone Virat Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 13:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti decides to leave the Mahajan house
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Rukmini recorded Bapodra and Dilip’s fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Suryapratap plans to consummate his marriage with Tara
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh guides Harshad to let go of his gender bias
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV
MUMBAI: Catch the trailer of Adrishyam; streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIVSony LIV's much-awaited thriller...
Hansal Mehta to shoot Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi in London? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta directed and Applause Entertainment produced web series Gandhi shoot began in January this year....
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?
Triptii Dimrii
Triptii Dimri will make your heart skip a beat with her pictures from the latest photo shoot
1
Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on rumours of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan; ‘that’s where he…’
Shweta Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan 50th birthday: Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside the celebrations at Prateesha; ‘bringing in of the GOLDEN age’
1
Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Update: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk soon to drop a major announcement
Divyah Khossla Kumar
Divyah Khossla Kumar to learn Bharatnatyam for a special song in Prerna Arora's Hero Heeroine, to don authentic Telugu Indian avatar