Anushka tries ensuring Virat doesn't miss his fans amid lockdown

17 Apr 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma was in the mood for some banter with hubby Virat Kohli amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but it seems like the Indian cricket captain was not too amused.

Anushka took to Instagram where she can be seen troubling Virat.

In the clip, Anushka loudly says: "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar."

To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.

Anushka captioned the clip: "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs. 3 crore towards the cause.

