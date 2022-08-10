Anushka & Virat merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations - Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation - to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:15
movie_image: 
non-profit initiatives to help those in need

MUMBAI:Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations - Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation - to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement: "In the words of Kahlil Gibran, 'For in truth it is life that gives unto life - while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness'. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible."

"SeVVA's work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today."

Meanwhile, Virat will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes, and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

Also, the two of them, through SeVVA, will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.


    

 

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Kahlil Gibran SeVVA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Bheed', has said that drawing the parallels...
Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who brought home an Oscar for India with her short documentary, 'The Elephant...
Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships
MUMBAI :  'Anupamaa' actress Aneri Vajani talked about her latest song, 'Gham' and the kind of response she is...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'
lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes
Shocking! This Bollywood actress wanted to be a lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes
Kiara says Sidharth
Kiara says Sidharth has her 'whole heart' as he dedicates award to her
Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'
Kareena is 'so ready' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'