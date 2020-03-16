Anya Singh's 'dream' of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has 'come true'

Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with 'Qaidi Band' and won the hearts of many with her series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'. She says her dream has come true to finally get to work with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

movie_image: 
Anya says: "'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' is a very special project for me. To be a part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti whose work I have always admired, feels like a dream come true!"

"The story of 'Luck By Chance' is one that has stayed with me throughout my journey as it showcased such a real side of an actor's chances in the industry."

She adds: "As an actor, this has definitely been the most challenging role I've played & I cannot thank my writer & director Arjun Varain Singh enough for choosing me to play this role. I really hope the film, along with my character, is appreciated!"

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will explore the various facets of friendship in the movie and will touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life. It marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is set to release next year.

It also stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:15

