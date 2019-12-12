Aparshakti Khurana roped in as male lead in Dino Morea’s film

MUMBAI: Talented actor Aparshakti Khurana has been seen in supporting roles in films such as Stree; Lukka Chuppi; and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Now, SpotboyE reports that Aparshakti has bagged his first film as a lead actor.

We have learnt that Dino Morea is producing the said film, titled Helmet, with a fresh concoction of two interesting actors, out of which one is Aparshakti and the actress is Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan, who made her debut last year with Notebook.

