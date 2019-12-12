News

Aparshakti Khurana roped in as male lead in Dino Morea’s film

MUMBAI: Talented actor Aparshakti Khurana has been seen in supporting roles in films such as Stree; Lukka Chuppi; and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Now, SpotboyE reports that Aparshakti has bagged his first film as a lead actor.

We have learnt that Dino Morea is producing the said film, titled Helmet, with a fresh concoction of two interesting actors, out of which one is Aparshakti and the actress is Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan, who made her debut last year with Notebook.

We are sure that all fans of the actors will be very pleased with this news.

Credits: SpotboyE

