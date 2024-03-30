Aparshakti Khurana's latest song 'Barbaad' will have you humming all day long!

MUMBAI: After striking the right chords with his previous music singles ‘ Kudiye Ni’, ‘Hor Koi Nahi’, ‘Tera Naam Sunke’, and more, Aparshakti Khurana unveils yet another heart stirring song ‘Barbaad’. While his previous song ‘Hor Koi Nahi’ was a sweet glimpse of Aparshakti’s camaraderie with his wife, ‘Barbaad’ seems to be a track made for people who have felt the sorrow of a heartbreak. One that almost everyone would have experienced once in their life, a melody that will move music lovers with its soulful rhythm and lyrics!

The song is composed and written by Nirmaan, who rose to fame with his popular song 'Main Vekhan Teri Photo' 

The song BARBAAD focuses on Aparshakti's raw emotions that elevates the essence of the song's narrative. With 'Barbaad,' Aparshakti Khurana continues to leave a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of his fans!

On the movies front, Aparshakti will be seen reprising his much loved character 'Bittu' in 'Stree 2', while he also has internationally acclaimed 'Berlin' to his credit, which is set to showcase at the Red Lorry Film Festival happening in Mumbai between 5-7 April. Apart from these, he also has a documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline
 

