A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life

MUMBAI: NATIONAL, 19th March 2024: With only 9 days to go for the release of the greatest ever survival adventure, the makers of The Goat Life have dropped an exclusive behind the scenes conversation between music maestro A.R Rahman and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. In this introspective and engaging conversation, the duo move through and talk about their journey from first being associated with the film, to where they are now. Sitting in the middle of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, Prithviraj interviews Rahman, as they have an in-depth conversation about music, movies, and The Goat Life.

Speaking about his journey to composing the music for The Goat Life, A R Rahman shared, “My worst fear is that you go and sit next to the keyboard and nothing comes to you and everything sounds bad, or everything sounds like something you have done before. Because I have worked in the movie industry for 40 years now, 10 years of playing, 30 years of composing, there is a preset already telling me how to do this. But that’s been heard before, but what is the sound of the soul of the story which is going to make the soundtrack. These past two days I have been looking at the goats and the camels and the desert and the sand and thinking, what is that sound? I hope this film's meaning and soul reaches every person”.

Speaking about Rahman’s music in the film, Prithviraj shared, “The first footage that we ever shot for the film, and we were all so excited that we were listening to A.R Rahman music in the film. That was an epic moment for all of us. I remember we were in Kerala and we played the song on speaker and everybody went silent. What music does to a moment in a story, what it does to a point in your performance, it is just inexplicable. So we have to thank you”.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film marks the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience.