AR Rahman: It's heartbreaking to take contestants off his show 'NEXA Music 2'

Oscar winning composer A. R. Rahman, who is known for his work in films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Guru', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Yuva' and several others, feels heartbroken as not every contestant can go forward on the music platform, 'NEXA Music'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 17:45
MUMBAI :Oscar winning composer A. R. Rahman, who is known for his work in films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Guru', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Yuva' and several others, feels heartbroken as not every contestant can go forward on the music platform, 'NEXA Music'.

The platform is set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. Spearheaded by Rahman, the headliner includes Shor Police, Monica Dogra, Mickey McCleary, and Uday Benegal. Rahman selected the top 24 contestants from over 2,400 entries received.

Out of the 24, the top 4 have been shortlisted and will be declared as the Super Winners of Season 2 by the Oscar winning composer. Each of these top 4 will get a chance to make an additional new original English music video the songs for which will be composed by world-renowned music producer and composer, Mickey McCleary.

Rahman said: "You want to give it to all 50-60 but you can't, it's heartbreaking to take somebody off. You think to yourself, why can't we keep them all but when you weigh out characteristics, when something sticks out and has its own personality that's very good, and they have musicality and that they are being themself and not pretending to be someone else."

He further mentioned: "It's fascinating to watch them achieve these things because they have set high standards for themselves and are learning how to present them. These kids are so aware and so good I think everybody is a winner."

A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music.


Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 17:45

