Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating?

MUMBAI: IIFA awards, which complete 20 years this year, had its pre-event on Monday at Mumbai, and the main awards will take place on 18th September. All the stars of Bollywood will be attending the event.

This year has been very special for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, as Uri was a massive hit, and he also won the national award for his performance in the movie. A couple of months ago, there were reports doing the rounds that Vicky may be dating Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

During IIFA, the duo was the talking point as they sat and walked around together. The chemistry they shared off-screen was sizzling. Well, there are speculations in B-town that the couple is reportedly seeing each other, but they have denied being in a relationship.

Well, we are sure that if they work together some day, they will set the screen on fire.