Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt staying together during the Coronavirus lockdown?

28 Mar 2020 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt staying together during the Coronavirus lockdown?

Alia Bhatt recently put an end to rumours of her breakup with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor by posting a gorgeous picture of herself and giving the photo credits to the actor.

Now, if recent reports and Alia's social media is to be believed, the love birds are staying together with their lovely pets during these tough times. As the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, the Indian government announced a 21-day lockdown.

Many actors are engaging in activities like gardening, reading books, painting, working out, and cleaning the house. Alia is also making the most of her time. The actress' latest post on Instagram hints that she is enjoying her quarantine time with her pet cat Edward, her love RK, and his pooches.

As Ranbir is not on social media, most people are not aware that he has two beautiful dogs named Lionel and Nido.

Recently, Alia shared a few pictures of the duo's pets.

Have a look.

Aren't they adorable?

Credits: India Forums

