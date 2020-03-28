Are Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt set to collaborate again for a film? Read details

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, is known as Badshah of Bollywood.

He has immense fan following. His fans always eagerly wait for his new releases. However, it’s been more than a year since he has appeared on the silver screen. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his next project soon. Numerous speculations have been doing rounds about King Khan’s upcoming movie but there have been no official confirmations about the same. The Coronavirus crisis has hit India too along with other countries and during this period, many other reports have come up regarding the superstar’s next plan.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for his new project. The same report has also stated that Alia Bhatt will also star alongside him in the same movie. The two actors were last seen together in Dear Zindagi helmed by Gauri Shinde.

Are you excited to watch the two again on silver screen? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.