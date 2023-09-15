Arijit Singh works his soulful magic yet again in ‘Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein’ from Yaariyan 2! Song out now!

MUMBAI: The new song from the musical extravaganza Yaariyan 2 will wrench your heart and how! ‘Oonchi Oonchi Deewarein’ sung in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh is sure to tug at your heart strings and take you on an emotional rollercoaster. Featuring Meezaan Jafri and Anaswara Rajan, the song is a testament to the magic of Arijit Singh. The song gives us a glimpse of the vulnerable chemistry between the pair, promising a mesmerizing visual treat that compliments the soul touching melody. 

Yaariyan 2 directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru boasts a stellar cast, including Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri. This ensemble promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, is a joint production by T-Series Films and Rao & Sapru Films. It's all set to hit theaters on 20th October 2023, promising an entertaining journey filled with music, love, and drama.

