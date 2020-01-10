Arjun Bijlani meets acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

MUMBAI: Fans of Deepika Padukone were eagerly waiting for Chhapaak and the much-awaited film has finally released today. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The journey of Laxmi Agarwal has inspired many. And now, she has found a fan in none other than Arjun Bijlani. Arjun, who is a popular television actor and has been part of several projects, is quite active on social media. His latest post reveals how he bumped into Laxmi Agarwal and shared his fan moment with her.

The actor, known for soaps like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, recently took to his Insatgram handle to share his 'Chhapaak' moment with his fans as he shared an adorable picture with Laxmi. In the picture, both Laxmi and Arjun are all smiles as they pose for a picture together.

Take a look below: