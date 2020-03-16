Arjun Kapoor: I'm only excited about being a villain this birthday

He will be turning 37 on June 26 but it's not his birthday Arjun Kapoor is excited about. The actor instead is gung-ho about his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' and said that he is only excited about celebrating being a villain.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 13:00
movie_image: 
arjoon

MUMBAI : He will be turning 37 on June 26 but it's not his birthday Arjun Kapoor is excited about. The actor instead is gung-ho about his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns' and said that he is only excited about celebrating being a villain.

Talking to IANS about his 37th birthday plans, Arjun in a conversation said: "My birthday is full of villain because 'Ek Villain Returns' (releases) soon and I am only excited about being a villain this birthday. All my plans are revolving around being a villain and celebrating being a villain and bringing 'Ek Villain Returns' to you."

Looking back, Arjun has had a "pretty fun year". Now he has a gamut of releases coming up starting with 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

Arjun, whose first job in the film industry was as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' in 2003, said: "I have had the chance to play a complete villain and the release of 'Bhoot Police'. I managed to shoot 'Kuttey' and I have just almost completed 'The Lady Killer'. So, (I have) been able to be in three different worlds... Also and I am looking forward to a theatrical release. It has been a fun year."

With a string of releases lined up, Arjun feels the responsibility.

"The pressure is always there but then excitement is also a lot. It has a lot to do with the fact that these are three films I shot after selecting them with a lot of excitement and care in order to make sure that I present myself to the audience in a new dynamic way. There is a lot of intensity in all three films," said Arjun, who is fondly called 'Baba' by his fans.

The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor describes 'Ek Villain Returns' as "very cinematic". He shared that 'Kuttey' "has mad energy" and that 'The Lady Killer' has "the raw edgy intensity" which he wanted to explore.

"So, the pressure is to make sure that the audiences enjoy all the three films and my work comes across as different. But that pressure is good. One must always have that pressure while making a film...You can't take the audiences for granted. Nervous excitement is the best way to put it," added the actor, who is in a relationship with diva Malaika Arora.

Arjun says he is looking forward to see how the audiences react to him.

2021 and 2022 have been years of personal developments for Arjun. He is focussing on his health and has taken to fitness seriously.

"I think it has been a year of my personal developments also. I have learnt to take care of myself also... Yeah, so right now is the new exciting times. The year that has gone by will allow me to see the results in the coming year. So, looking forward to my hardwork paying dividends and love from the audience."

SOURCE : IANS 
 

Arjun Kapoor EK Villain Returns Kal Ho Naa Ho Nikhil Advani Malaika Arora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 13:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adhik Mehta: 'Anupamaa' will be a great milestone in my acting career
MUMBAI : Actor Adhik Mehta, who is currently seen in popular TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals his career in acting was his...
Wamiqa Gabbi: Working in multiple languages has enriched me
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and 'Mai', has talked about working...
Military Man: Karan Thakur on playing an Army captain in 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2'
MUMBAI: 'Bepanah Pyaarr' actor Karan Thakur talks about his role in the upcoming series 'Avrodh The Siege Within 2'....
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Piyush Mishra is known for delivering excellence in everything that he does, be it writing songs...
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir...
Varun Dhawan: When it comes to box office, no one can predict a film's fate
MUMBAI: In a career span of 10 years in the Hindi film industry, he is one of the few actors who delivered as many as...
Recent Stories
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Latest Video