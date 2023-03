Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

MUMBAI:On his late mother and producer Mona Shourie's 11th death anniversary, her actor-son Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and wished she was here as he is "still this lost child".

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture featuring him and his late mother.

Alongside the picture, he wrote an emotional note, which read: "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u in front of me to make me realise who & what I was... 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul..."

He added: "I'm still this lost child without u Maa... I look for you everywhere cause I'm lost just like I'm this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture... We shall meet someday soon."

In March 2012, Mona passed away after battling cancer. Her popular films, as a film producer, were 'Sheesha' and 'Farishtay'.

SOURCE-IANS