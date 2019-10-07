News

Arjun Kapoor to replace Ritiesh Deshmukh in Ek Villain 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Ek Villain was one of the most successful movies of the year 2014. Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor were fabulous, and it is considered one of their best performances, but the surprise package in the movie was Riteish Deshmukh, who had played the villain.

He played a cold-blooded serial killer and won a lot of appreciation for the movie. It is likely that he won’t be part of the second part, and Arjun Kapoor will be stepping into his shoes in Ek Villain 2.

However, it is doubtful that Siddharth, who is as much in need of a hit as Arjun, will continue with his protagonist’s role in Ek Villain 2, as the antagonist’s role proved to be a scene-stealer in the first film. The same is the case with the Dhoom series, where every major star wants to play the antagonist.

Ek Villian was produced by Balaji Telefilms and was directed by Mohit Suri, and this would be the second collaboration of Arjun and Mohit post 2 States. 
Tags > Arjun Kapoor, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Ek Villain 2, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

