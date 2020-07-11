Arjun Kapoor starts shooting; here is what fans are saying to him

MUMBAI: Another example of nepotism in Bollywood is the case of Arjun Kapoor. Ever since his debut, the actor managed to sustain in Bollywood, but fans say that in spite of many of his movies not doing well at the box office the actor is still getting more movies just because of his surname.

The actor has given amazing performances in movies like Ishqzaade, Gunday, and 2 States, and was last seen in Panipat.

Nepotism is already being much discussed after the demise of the Chhichhore actor Sushant Sigh Rajput.

Now, the Gunday actor was seen stepping out of home for a commercial shoot. He shared pictures on social media but got heavily trolled.

Have a look.

These are the pictures of the actor shooting for a commercial. Have a look at a few comments.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in a movie titled Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

