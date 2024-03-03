Arjun Kapoor talks about life coming to a full circle, 'Started my career with negative characters'

Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer Singham Again, expressed gratitude to his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his capability to essay negative roles. Arjun recently shared his first look from the film.
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer Singham Again, expressed gratitude to his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his capability to essay negative roles. Arjun recently shared his first look from the film. In the poster, he was seen drenched in blood and clad in black attire.

Also read - Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'

Talking about his inspiration and thanking Rohit Shetty for the opportunity, Arjun said in a statement, "I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade, Aurungzeb and after all these years, here I'm, playing a villain in Singham Again! While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed, now I'm thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out-and-out villain in his ambitious and much-loved cop universe film. Rohit Shetty instilled faith in me and has been a guide at every step of the way."

"Both of these people have been true mentors in my film career and I'm grateful that a hit-machine filmmaker like Rohit Shetty believes that I could surprise people by playing a villain in Singham Again," he added.

The actor also revealed how excited he is to play the villain in Rohit Shetty's film, as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too. Arjun stated, "I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me."

He continued, "As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I'm on the sets of Singham Again. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with Singham Again."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Also read - Wow! Here is the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again, he is looking Deadly as ever

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

About Author

