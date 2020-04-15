Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and more don their own ‘The Simpsons’ avatar

MUMBAI: As the world’s favorite nuclear family The Simpsons comes to India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, fans from across the country cannot contain their excitement, including the best of Bollywood! Through the years, the yellow family of five - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have emerged as pop-culture icons and have tackled numerous subjects in their own humorous way. The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and is the longest running primetime scripted show in television history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons – all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Numerous celebrities took to social media to share their own unique The Simpsons avatar including Arjub Kapoor and his lovable sister Anshula Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and many more! Here’s what they have to say about the iconic show.

Twinkle Khanna said “If there's one show I can watch any time of the day, any day of the week, it has to be The Simpsons - there's wit, humor and a commentary on the social construct of today. What's not to love about the show?! I've followed the show for most of my life and I'm glad that the 31st season is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium just hours after its release in the US.”

Arjun Kapoor added, “If I had to pick my all-time favourite comedy show, it's got to be The Simpsons! It’s a show that reminds me of my childhood. Even after all these years, it's so quirky, so funny and so relatable. With all episodes Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, I decided to celebrate it with my own Simpsons avatar! Anshula has one too! We are just trying to have some fun along with our viewing experience”