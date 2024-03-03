Arjun Kapoor's journey from flawed characters to villainy in 'Singham Again'

Arjun Kapoor expresses gratitude to mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in his ability to play negative roles, as he gears up to essay the antagonist in 'Singham Again'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, is set to portray the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The actor, who started his career with characters having negative shades in films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Aurangzeb', feels privileged to have the opportunity to play a full-fledged villain in a blockbuster franchise.

Expressing his gratitude, Arjun credits his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for shaping his career. He acknowledges how Aditya Chopra saw potential in him to portray flawed characters early in his career, which has now led to Rohit Shetty entrusting him with the role of a menacing villain in 'Singham Again'. Arjun views this as a full circle moment and feels fortunate to have filmmakers of such caliber believing in his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'

The actor describes playing the antagonist in 'Singham Again' as a thrilling experience and a chance to experiment on screen. He expresses his desire to continue surprising the audience with different roles and looks forward to the audience's response to his performance in the film.

With 'Singham Again' slated for a theatrical release in August 2024, Arjun Kapoor is excited to be part of a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Arjun hopes to receive the same love and appreciation for his portrayal of the villain as he did for his earlier roles, marking another milestone in his career.

Also Read: Wow! Here is the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again, he is looking Deadly as ever

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Mid Day 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Arjun Kapoor Singham Again Rohit Shetty antagonist Aditya Chopra mentorship Versatility experimentation Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rashami Desai reveals the reason why she wasn't a part of Bigg Boss 17 along with bestie Ankita Lokhande
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has been a part of Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the finalists and was playing the game well. She...
Arjun Kapoor talks about life coming to a full circle, 'Started my career with negative characters'
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer Singham Again, expressed gratitude to...
Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani: A glamorous presence in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Ishika Jaiwani has captured the attention of netizens with her stunning resemblance to Bollywood actress Sara...
Ravi Kishan's off screen antics turned 'Maamla Legal Hai' shoot into a picnic says Anant Joshi
MUMBAI: Actor Anant V. Joshi, known for his role as Vishwas Pandey in 'Maamla Legal Hai', shared insights into the fun-...
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, these beauties took the internet by storm embracing the ‘Pearl Trend’, check out their pictures
MUMBAI: Pearls are classy, elegant and very dainty when it comes to saying a lot with very little. Gone are the days...
Farah Khan on Deepika Padukone's debut in 'Om Shanti Om'
MUMBAI: Farah Khan, the director of 'Om Shanti Om', recently shared insights into Deepika Padukone's debut in the film...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor talks about life coming to a full circle, 'Started my career with negative characters'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor talks about life coming to a full circle, 'Started my career with negative characters'
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani: A glamorous presence in Bollywood
Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan's off screen antics turned 'Maamla Legal Hai' shoot into a picnic says Anant Joshi
Alia
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, these beauties took the internet by storm embracing the ‘Pearl Trend’, check out their pictures
Farah Khan on Deepika Padukone
Farah Khan on Deepika Padukone's debut in 'Om Shanti Om'
Yash
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash