Arjun Kapoor's journey from flawed characters to villainy in 'Singham Again'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, is set to portray the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The actor, who started his career with characters having negative shades in films like 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Aurangzeb', feels privileged to have the opportunity to play a full-fledged villain in a blockbuster franchise.

Expressing his gratitude, Arjun credits his mentors Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for shaping his career. He acknowledges how Aditya Chopra saw potential in him to portray flawed characters early in his career, which has now led to Rohit Shetty entrusting him with the role of a menacing villain in 'Singham Again'. Arjun views this as a full circle moment and feels fortunate to have filmmakers of such caliber believing in his versatility as an actor.

The actor describes playing the antagonist in 'Singham Again' as a thrilling experience and a chance to experiment on screen. He expresses his desire to continue surprising the audience with different roles and looks forward to the audience's response to his performance in the film.

With 'Singham Again' slated for a theatrical release in August 2024, Arjun Kapoor is excited to be part of a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, with cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Arjun hopes to receive the same love and appreciation for his portrayal of the villain as he did for his earlier roles, marking another milestone in his career.

Credit: Mid Day

