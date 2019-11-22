Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia wanted to divorce five years ago

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, who were married for 21 years and are parents to two daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, are officially no more together. The court has now granted them divorce by mutual consent.



However, report has it that they had decided to end their 21-year-old marriage five years back. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, they had decided to end their marriage five years back and had even met lawyers for the same. But for some reason they did not take the plunge. They tried in some way or the other to even resurrect their broken relationship- but all in vain.



The portal further reported that the delay was perpetrated by largely Mehr and Arjun's disagreements over alimony. And now, when they're eventually separated legally, the Chand Terrace flat (where they lived in their happier days) has gone to Mehr; Arjun readily gave it. The lady has even taken an alimony.



Mehr is single now. Sources told the portal that she's an extremely headstrong woman who believes that loyalty is the first criterion in marriage. Arjun has currently settled down with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and they have a five-month old son.