Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, reminisces about the movies that significantly impacted his career. Despite starting with films like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, he credits Om Shanti Om for altering his career trajectory.

In Farah Khan's masala entertainer Om Shanti Om, Rampal portrayed Mukesh Mehra, a charismatic yet malevolent film producer. This role challenged him as an actor, pushing him out of his comfort zone. Reflecting on this experience, he shared, “I was very uncomfortable doing that. But I took it on and that's where I always say if you come out of your comfort zone, you'll always find something exciting to do, and it did wonders for me.”

Rampal's career reflections also include Moksha, a film that marked a pivotal moment early in his career. While initially renowned as a model, Rampal realized the need to transition to acting after watching his performance in Moksha. He retired from modeling, dedicating himself entirely to acting despite facing financial challenges during the film's production.

Another significant milestone for Rampal was Rock On!!, where he played Joseph Mascarenhas (Joe). Rampal deeply related to Joe's struggles, mirroring his own journey as an artist. This connection allowed him to pour his emotions into the character, ultimately earning him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Rampal also emphasized the impact of Daddy, a film he produced, and Raajneeti, where he portrayed a compelling character. These movies, along with Om Shanti Om, Moksha, and Rock On!!, stand out as crucial chapters in Rampal's cinematic journey, shaping him into the versatile actor he is today.

Credit: Pinkvilla

