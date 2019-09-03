Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey gears up for Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Shalini Pandey, who shot to fame and gained much popularity with her debut in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, is geared up for her Bollywood debut.



According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in writer-director Duvyang Thakkar’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This forthcoming film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). As per the report, makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar were impressed with Shalini’s performances in her earlier films and also with her theatre background. A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle, “As Shalini started her career as a theatre artiste, she’s been a part of several plays and drama. Hence, the filmmakers felt that the actress had the required imagination for the part.”