Armaan Malik and Marshmello take 13,000 Mumbai fans by surprise by teasing an unreleased track at a Holi concert in the city

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 16:32
movie_image: 
Armaan

MUMBAI: Fresh off the heels of his electrifying performance with renowned English crooner Ed Sheeran, singer-songwriter extraordinaire Armaan Malik has once again set the music world ablaze. This time, alongside the American music producer and DJ, Marshmello, Malik has orchestrated a jaw-dropping surprise for fans that has left 13,000 attendees in Mumbai spellbound.

At a recent Holi Live event in Mumbai, Malik and Marshmello teased an unreleased track, surprising the massive crowd of 13,000 Mumbaikars. The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as fans were treated to a preview of what promises to be a chart-buster.

Talking about the joining hands with Marshmello for the first time, Armaan said, “Teasing this unreleased track live with Marshmello was just so much fun and we had been brewing this surprise for a while. The instant reaction from the crowd was beyond gratifying. We cannot wait to put this one out for all the fans!”

As the music world eagerly awaits the official release of this unreleased track, Armaan Malik and Marshmello have given a performance that will definitely be talked about for a long time to come!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 16:32

