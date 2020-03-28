Armaan Malik features on Times Square Billboard for latest English single

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik is one of the most popular singers. He has been winning hearts of fans by crooning songs. He has now reached another milestone.

He has made his country proud by becoming the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the prestigious Times Square Billboard in New York City for his latest English debut ‘Control’. Armaan has reached this milestone at just the age of 24.

Elated by the response to his first English single, Armaan said to media, “It’s a huge honor for an Indian artist to be on a Times Square billboard. I’ve always wanted to take India to the world with my music and this is like a dream come true, especially for my first English single. This wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing team, family, and my fans and their endless love and support.”

