Arshad Warsi to play a villain in Durgavati

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi who is known for his versatility and for delivering some amazing performances in comedies like the Golmaal and Dhamaal series. He has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences, and his performances are loved by the masses and the classes.

The actor has also been offered a villainous role a lot of times.

The shooting of Durgavati, which stars Bhumi Pednekar,began recently. The film was making headlines as there were several speculations being made about the rest of the cast, especially the antagonist.

It was earlier reported that Mahie Gill has joined the cast of the film. Now, it has been reported that Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia have been roped in by the makers too.

Arshad will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, while Karan Kapadia will be playing the role of the protagonist's fiancée. However, there are no official announcements made about the same yet.

Durgavati is a remake of the Telugu movie of the Anushka Shetty starrer titled Bhaagamathie. Director G Ashok, who directed Bhaagamathie, will be directing Durgavati too.

Bhaagamathie's story revolves around the life of a female IAS officer named Chanchala Reddy, who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things get intense when she gets possessed by a spirit.