Arshad Warsi Shares Interesting Anecdotes About Rajkumar Hirani from Munna Bhai MBBS, says, “It was my destiny that I had Raju Hirani with me as a director."

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani is indeed a director every actor dreams to work with. While he has given many cult entertaining films and interesting characters, one from all those is Circuit played by Arshad Warsi from Munna Bhai MBBS franchise. While the audience has a different attachment with this character of Arshad, he also has an interesting insight about the role.

The actor revealed that his portrayal of Circuit left a lasting impact on audiences, but it was also a risk that paid off due to the freedom given to him by director Rajkumar Kumar. Recently, In a recent interaction on Long Drive with Mr Faisu Arshad Warsi shared how Circuit could have taken a different trajectory if not for the trust and creative freedom granted by director Rajkumar Hirani. He said, "Tum dekho, woh role kya tha? Villain ke peeche chaar paanch lukhhe khade hote hai na, un mese mai ek tha. You tell me how many actors like those four guys do you remember?"

Further to this, Arshad also talks about Circuit being a turning point in his career, saying, "It was a risk that I took. It was my destiny that I had Raju with me as a director and Sanju as my co-actor. Vidhu Vinod Chopra had clearly told me that I would be one of the four goons with slightly extra lines. He was very honest. I knew that Sanju was a very secure actor. He was never insecure and Raju had given me that freedom."

This is indeed a testament that Rajkumar Hirani has always been a favorite director of his actors. The way he gives open hands to his actors indeed helps them to boost their character.