Arslan Goni: You’re lucky if you’re exposed to the right information and you've the understanding of the right things

MUMBAI: Youth is the future of our nation, hence they should be nurtured and rightly motivated, says Arslan Goni. And in the times of social media, it has become more of a necessity to guide them well. However, one needs to be very particular as young adults are independent and it’s up to them as to how they use social media, says the actor.

“Some of them understand the way it is supposed to be used and for some people it doesn't matter how to use it. It's just that, you're lucky if you're exposed to the right information and you've the understanding of the right things. I also don’t think that too much information is dangerous, but I do believe that wrong information and half truths are dangerous. If information is actually communicated as information to somebody, it is good. But the minute you manipulate that information for your own purpose then it becomes wrong information. I'm glad to see that nowadays youth is much more conscious about the environment,” he adds.

Some people say that youth can bring about a social change but many times their political views affect their thought process. “This comes back to the wrong information and social media thing. In today's time, people are in two minds when it comes to their political and religious point of views and then they hide their real self to be politically correct. Youth should actually get more vocal, talk about justice and how some of the old school ideas are actually redundant,” he says.

Arslan also doesn't agree that advancement of technology has made the youth lazy. “When you are stepping out or sitting in front of your computers to earn your daily bread, you are anyway doing something productive. Technology makes things convenient, we must use it right. Say, if you get up in the morning and rather than ordering your groceries online, go for a walk and then buy them directly it’s good for your health. But of course in these times, the first option is safer. Basically, know what is good for you,” adds the actor.

When asked about the one piece of advice that he would like to give today’s youth, Arslan replies with a smile that he is in no position to give any advice to anybody as he is still facing his own challenges.

“Unlike what it was earlier, today’s youth have good exposure to information and knowledge from all over the world. Even when we were growing up everyone wanted to become a businessman, doctor, actor, engineer, etc, but now there are so many more things to choose from. Earlier the information used to reach us late, now it comes within hours, sometimes within minutes. So, you've to be so quick at all times and not take any pressure,” he ends.