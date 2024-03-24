Article 370: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi DEFENDS the film; Says ‘Don’t see it as a propaganda’

MUMBAI: In addition to his notable work in Marathi cinema, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi is also known for his work in Hindi cinema, starring in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Hunterrr, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. With the successful theatrical releases of Article 370 and Operation Valentine, the actor is currently on an uptrend. Vaibhav discusses his highly acclaimed role in Yami Gautam Dhar's film, among other things, in an interview with the popular news portal.

In the role of Vaibhav, Yash Chauhan dies while on a mission. Giving further details, he reveals, “To play every role, there’s a thought process and so does for my character Yash. Physicality was taken care by styling. In fact, to bring authenticity, I took formal training from the real ex-commandos and ex-army men, who taught me to fire guns. I understood their mental state which helped me to play Yash Chauhan.”

A lot of Marathi language-speaking actors have a certain dialect while doing a Hindi project unlike Vaibhav, who speaks Hindi fluently. He reveals, “I come from Nagpur but while studying engineering in Pune, I used to travel to Mumbai to take Urdu classes from a renowned dialect coach. I am comfortable in speaking Hindi, Marathi and Telugu and I want to explore more languages on screen.”

Tatwawaadi, who has an exciting line-up this year feels that Article 370 has put him on a pedestal. “It had already opened doors for me. I have been getting so many congratulatory calls and messages from all over. I have been offered many roles after the release of the film. It’s an exciting time for me,” he shares.

Vaibhav urges people not to view the movie Article 370 as a propaganda film. “I request everyone to see my film with open mind. We have shown true events in the most factual and statistical way. Don’t see it as a propaganda. It has nothing to do with one’s political beliefs,” he stated.

