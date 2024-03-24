Article 370: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi DEFENDS the film; Says ‘Don’t see it as a propaganda’

With the successful theatrical releases of Article 370 and Operation Valentine, the actor is currently on an uptrend. Vaibhav discusses his highly acclaimed role in Yami Gautam Dhar's film, among other things, in an interview with the popular news portal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Vaibhav

MUMBAI: In addition to his notable work in Marathi cinema, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi is also known for his work in Hindi cinema, starring in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Hunterrr, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. With the successful theatrical releases of Article 370 and Operation Valentine, the actor is currently on an uptrend. Vaibhav discusses his highly acclaimed role in Yami Gautam Dhar's film, among other things, in an interview with the popular news portal.

Also read: Working in 'Tribhanga' like attending master class for Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

In the role of Vaibhav, Yash Chauhan dies while on a mission. Giving further details, he reveals, “To play every role, there’s a thought process and so does for my character Yash. Physicality was taken care by styling. In fact, to bring authenticity, I took formal training from the real ex-commandos and ex-army men, who taught me to fire guns. I understood their mental state which helped me to play Yash Chauhan.”

A lot of Marathi language-speaking actors have a certain dialect while doing a Hindi project unlike Vaibhav, who speaks Hindi fluently. He reveals, “I come from Nagpur but while studying engineering in Pune, I used to travel to Mumbai to take Urdu classes from a renowned dialect coach. I am comfortable in speaking Hindi, Marathi and Telugu and I want to explore more languages on screen.”

Tatwawaadi, who has an exciting line-up this year feels that Article 370 has put him on a pedestal. “It had already opened doors for me. I have been getting so many congratulatory calls and messages from all over. I have been offered many roles after the release of the film. It’s an exciting time for me,” he shares.

Vaibhav urges people not to view the movie Article 370 as a propaganda film. “I request everyone to see my film with open mind. We have shown true events in the most factual and statistical way. Don’t see it as a propaganda. It has nothing to do with one’s political beliefs,” he stated.

Also read: Exclusive! “The real hero of any project is the script and that is the basic parameter I look forward to” Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal
 

Vaibhav Tatwawadi Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi Sony LIV Alka Amin Garima Vikrant Singh Vineet Kumar PANKAJ JHAA Ishita Ganguly Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
Sholay
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff confesses having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan hinted at the actress's name!
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai revealed why she couldn't accept Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan; Says ‘I was in hospital with…’
Rajveer
Rajveer Deol expresses the importance of carving his own path; Says ‘Otherwise, you will be eclipsed in the shadows forever’