Article 370 box office day 1: Yami Gautam starrer packs first big surprise of 2024 with fantastic opening day

Article 370 has finally released and it is a big Thumbs Up from the fans, well here is how the dayc1 collection of the movie looks like
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans and firstly it did because of the actress Yami Gautam, she has been delivering some great power-packed Performances on ott and created a strong fan following who are now expecting high end content dramas. Well now the fans will not settle for low from Yami Gautam and she already knew this. Having said her latest offering Article 370 is now getting lot of love from the fans all over. 

The movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans, audience and also from the critics. The movie was released yesterday and it opened to great positive response all over the nation. The movie has collected approximately 6 crore on day 1 which was yesterday. Well the movie is getting some rave review ls and taking full advantage of the tickets prices on national cinema lovers day. 

Also read Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

Indeed it is the love of the fans all forcthe actress Yami Gautam and also the love for great content, one again actress Yami Gautam has proved versatility in the movie as her charm Zooni,Well, other actors like Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul are also getting love with their characters in movie.

What are your views on this collection of the movie, and how did you like the movie Article 370, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

