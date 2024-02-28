Article 370 box office day 5: Yami Gautam starrer continues its journey towards becoming a CLEAN HIT

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is getting great and fantastic reviews from the critics all over and getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over. The movie that also has great names like Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Priya Mani and others is getting loved for its superb execution and some power-packed Performances especially from leading lady Yami Gautam.

The movie has opened to good numbers and since then we can see many fans are flocking at the cinema halls for the movie, the movie is the new hot favorite for all the movie lovers and the numbers getting by the movie is the proof. Talking about the collection the movie Article 370 has collected 3.36 crore on day 5 which was yesterday, it was a working Tuesday and still see the movie holds a grip on its collection, indeed this collection has surprised many, also the total collection made by the movie is 29.61 crore at the Pan India market.

Indeedcthese numbers are the clear indication that the movie is on its path to become a clean hit and this movie can be the first sleeper hit of 2024. Indeed it is the good positive word of mouth and also the love of the fans for the cinema that we can see through these collection, and we are now eagerly looking forward to see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie Article 370.

