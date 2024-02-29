Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer is on a mission to become a sleeper hit

Movie Article 370 continues to win hearts and is the clear winner, here are the latest collection
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 Starring Yami Gautam is getting great response from the fans and audience, the movie has also got a big Thumbs Up from all the critics, indeed the collections speaks for the same and we have seen the stability in the collection of the movie, the movie is getting immense love for its gripping story line and storytelling and along woth some strong power-packed Performances especially from leading lady Yami Gautam.

Talking about the collection the movie has collected around 3.16 crore on its day 6 which was yesterday, indeed it is a strong numbers coming from a movie it this scale and budget, also it collected good numbers considering it was a working Wednesday. The total collection made by the movie is around 32.62 crore at the national level. Also the movie has collected around 40.06 crore at the international level.

Indeed the movie is a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and the collection are the proof, we won't be wrong in saying that movie Article 370 can be the first sleeper hit of the year. 

What are your views on this number and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

