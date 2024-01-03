Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer records fantastic week 1

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been getting fantastic response from the fans and audience all over, the movie thay has Yami Gautam along with Priya Mani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi has been loved for good content, power-packed Performances along with some knowledgeable information. We can see some good numbers ever since it has released.

Also read Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

The move was released facing direct clash with movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal and got good numbers, talking about the recent collection, the movie has collected around 3 crore on day 6 which was yesterday, it was a working Thursday and it had registered decent numbers, the total collection made by the movie is 35.6 crore at the Pan India market and the movie has collected around 44.5 crore at the international level.

Indeed these numbers shows the love for the actress Yami Gautam and for good content driven cinema and movies.

What are your views on this number and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370