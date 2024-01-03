Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer records fantastic week 1

Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam along with Priya Mani and others records superb week 1, check out the collection
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 09:43
movie_image: 
Article

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 has been getting fantastic response from the fans and audience all over, the movie thay has Yami Gautam along with Priya Mani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi has been loved for good content, power-packed Performances along with some knowledgeable information. We can see some good numbers ever since it has released. 

Also read Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

The move was released facing direct clash with movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal and got good numbers, talking about the recent collection, the movie has collected around 3 crore on day 6 which was yesterday, it was a working Thursday and it had registered decent numbers, the total collection made by the movie is 35.6 crore at the Pan India market and the movie has collected around 44.5 crore at the international level.

Indeed these numbers shows the love for the actress Yami Gautam and for good content driven cinema and movies.

What are your views on this number and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

Article 370 movie review box office moviesl collection Yami Gautam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 09:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Everyone is excited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, which is scheduled to...
Mahima Gupta will make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
MUMBAI: Mahima Gupta is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be taken when...
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news
MUMBAI: The first child that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting together was revealed yesterday....
Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a clear rejection from the audience
MUMBAI: Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: High Drama Abhira stands up for Charu amidst family turmoil
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Oh No! Armaan rejects Ruhi's love proposal
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
Mahima Gupta
Mahima Gupta will make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news
Crakk
Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a clear rejection from the audience
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Yodha
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news