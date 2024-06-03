Article 370, Crakk day 12 box office: Yami Gautam starrer gets a clean hit whereas it's a rejection for Vidyut starrer

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role is getting some fantastic response on the fans all over the nation. The movie which speaks about the article 370 and the ongoing issue of Kashmir is acting as the informative tool for many, whereas on the other hand movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa that has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role is getting some mix to negative for response from the fans and getting criticize over the story line.

It has been 12 days since these movies has released and let us have a look at the collection made by these movies. Movie Article 370 has collected 1. 75 crore net in India on its day 12 which was yesterday, taking the total collection of 55 crore net in India at the Pan India level. No doubt the collection of the movie speaks about the love it is getting from the fans all over the nation.

Talking about the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa the movie has collected only 19 lakh on day 12 which was yesterday and total collection made by the movie is around 13.50 crore net in India. We can clearly see the downfall in the collection of the movie Crakk and the movie is getting rejected by the fans, the movie is clearly not the winner and is not the first choice of the movie goers.

These are the collections made by the movie Article 370 and Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, what are your views on these numbers and which movie did you enjoyed the most do let us know in the comment section below.

