Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role has finally all set for the fans. The movie that also has Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul is directed by Adtiya Jambhale. Having said that to today latest discuss in detail the complete review of the movie

As we all know the primise of the movie deals with the article 370 which is based on the issue on Kashmir weather article 370 is good or bad for the nation and it's to remove the Article 370 from the state following all the protocol which are there in the constitution of India.

Talking about the primice of the movie Yami Gautam who is the intelligence department officer is on a mission to remove the Article 370 from the state of Kashmir well what are the challenges faced by the entire department and how they remove the Article following all the protocols us something shown in the movie

The screenplay of the movie is very good it is strong and it is engaging at the same time the direction given by Aditya Jambhale is good. Also there are many clap worthy moments in the movie which will definitely Give You Goosebumps.

Talking about the performance is no doubt we are going to see yet another mind blowing performance coming from the side of the actress Yami Gautam. Indeed we are witnessing and some great intense side of the actress Yami Gautam in recent movies.

On the other hand actress Priyamani has solid role to offer, and other cast like, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul were decent on their part.

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the strong performances coming from every actor present in the movie, also the screenplay of the movie is the USP which is beautifully written and apart from all this point The detailing work of the movie is amazing, the movie is very informative for a person who have no idea about the subject. Another high point and the USP of the movie has to be the second half especially the climax which will definitely make you stand and clap.

Talking about the negative point the movie hardly has any, the first half looks little stretched, it has few dull moments but again the powerful performances comes to rescue.

Well having said all these points movie Article 370 is a must watch for every one not only for brilliant performances but also some great information about the subject.

Team Tellychakkar goes for 3.5/5 for Article 370.

What are your views on the movie article 370, do share in the comment section below.

