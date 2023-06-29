Arun Mandola on Adipurush- the film should be banned once it recovers its money as a huge cost was involved in making it!

MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola, who is known for playing the role of Lakshmana in the shows Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Vighnaharta Ganesha, says that recently released film Adipurush has been a disappointing experience to watch. He adds that the film has grave errors.

“There are significant mistakes in Adipurush. Any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film. People hold a lot of respect for Ramayana and Lord Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Shri Hanuman and are obviously irked to see the makers made numerous mistakes in Adipurush,” he says.

He adds, “The biggest problem in Adipurush is the lack of conviction. If you lack conviction in anything, the results will be zero. I am shocked to see the movie's dialogue, VFX, costumes, etc. The list of mistakes seems endless. The dialogues, costumes, and VFX in my TV shows, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, are ten times better than those in the movie. This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent. The dialogues in the movie are extremely inappropriate for our new generation. Instead of teaching them Sanskrit shlokas, we are exposing them to nonsense. It's better not to create anything if you lack conviction.”

Talking about what would follow, he says, “After this disaster, there will be a revolution among spiritual filmmakers and lessons for those who think they can do anything with Sanatan Dharma. There are many myths in Ramayana, and we should educate people about those myths. However, we are teaching them meaningless phrases like "Tail tere baap ka aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi teri." I had respect for the makers, but I am extremely disappointed with this movie now."

He says that such films need to be made with a lot of care. “I don't understand what the vision of the film was. The vision was very poor. In the past few years, many production houses have made the same mistake, resulting in the cancellation of historical and mythological shows within six months. My show included complex Sanskrit words, but that was the unique selling point (USP) of any historical show. Some makers think they should create a new Ramayana for the new generation, but they have targeted the wrong audience. Their calculations regarding Adipurush are incorrect. The new generation is intelligent and understands everything. So, my suggestion to those making shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata is not to mess with the language. The audience won't complain until the dialogues are incorrect. If your intentions are negative towards spiritual projects, you will undoubtedly face significant trouble. The makers are lucky that the audience has not taken any inappropriate actions yet,” he says. He further adds, " the film should be banned once it recovers its money as a huge cost was involved in making it". Well Arun we must admit your viewpoint is worth a thought!