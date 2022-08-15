Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake

Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress Shraddha Kapoor starring opposite him.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake

MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress Shraddha Kapoor starring opposite him.

Talking about the same, Arun mentioned, "I am pleased to receive so much love for my performance in 'Yaanai'. All the credits goes to Hari. We couldn't have asked for more."

He adds, "If we were to make 'Yaanai' in Hindi, I would love Rohit Shetty to direct the film because no one can match his vision when it comes to action-packed sequences."

"It would be even more exciting to have Shraddha Kapoor opposite me. I have worked with her before, she is an amazing actress. I love her craft, so it would be great to work with her once again."

Arun Vijay unravel the dark web of deceit and lies in his next 'Tamil Rockerz', which also marks the actor's OTT debut.

SOURCE IANS 
 

Arun Vijay Rohit Shetty 'Yaanai' Shraddha Kapoor 'Tamil Rockerz' OTT debut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in...
'I Am Groot' director Kristen Lepore was impressed by Vin Diesel during recording session
MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who lent his voice for the character of Groot in the animated series 'I Am Groot',...
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan....
Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying...
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake
MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress...
Recent Stories
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Latest Video