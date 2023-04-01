Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs

Netizens are speculating that Nora Fatehi is dating Aryan Khan. While only the duo can tell us if the rumors are true or not, here are times when Nora made it to the headlines because of her rumored relationships. Read on to know more…
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:03
movie_image: 
Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs

MUMBAI : Link-up rumors are nothing new for Bollywood celebs. Mostly every day we read news about a celebrity dating another celebrity. Recently, there were rumors of Tamannaah Bhatia dating Vijay Varma as a video went viral on social media in which it was claimed that they were spotted kissing each other in Goa during the New Year’s celebrations.
 
Now, netizens are speculating that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is dating Nora Fatehi. Two pictures went viral on social media where a fan is seen posing with Nora in one picture and there’s Aryan in another one. So, this has made netizens wonder if Nora and Aryan are dating each other and may be trying to keep their relationship a secret.

Also Read:  Is Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi an item? Their latest pictures seem to hint at it, have a look

Well, this is not the first time; Nora has made it to the headlines because of her link-up rumors.
 .

Nora Fatehi – Prince Narula

Nora and Prince were seen together in Bigg Boss season 9. After the show ended, Prince also confirmed that he was dating Nora. However, later they broke up and no one knows the reason behind it.

 

Nora Fatehi – Angad Bedi


There were reports that Nora and Angad were in a relationship. Later, Angad in an interview had spoken about his ex, and he had all good things to say about Nora.
 

 
Nora Fatehi – Guru Randhawa


Nora and Guru have teamed up for multiple songs. In 2021, a picture of them from a beach made it to the headlines and it was speculated that they were dating each other. However, later in an interview, both laughed at the rumors. 

Also Read:  Pathaan trailer release date puts all the speculations to rest about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Do you think that Nora and Aryan’s dating rumors are true? Let us know in the comments below…
 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Nora Fatehi Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Prince Narula Angad Bedi Guru Randhawa Pathaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Kritika Singh to Yukti Kapoor, check out their stunning jumpsuits
MUMBAI :So you don’t feel like wearing a dress but are also not sure about what trousers to wear with that top? Try...
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Maarrich which also starred Tusshar Kapoor in...
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Pankhuri Gidwani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting. No doubt...
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Hot! Check out the gorgeous bikinis slayed by Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI :Aahana Kumra is a feature film, television, and theatre actress. Kumra is known for her small screen debut in...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan spotted together; netizens say, “Ye log to aise ajnabee bante hain jaise ek dusre se pehli baar mi
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan spotted together; netizens say, “Ye log to aise ajnabee bante hain jaise ek dusre se pehli baar mile hon”
“Breakup ke baad Itni Khush kaise” netizens trolls Tara Sutaria for her latest public appearance
“Breakup ke baad Itni khush kaise” - netizens troll Tara Sutaria for her latest public appearance
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?