Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90

MUMBAI: At the age of 90, legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to embark on her latest concert tour. Despite her age, she remains as passionate about singing as ever, with the ability to sing almost 18 songs in one go.

In a recent press conference, Asha Bhosle expressed her excitement for her upcoming concert tour, titled "Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai," which celebrates her 90th birthday. She emphasized her love for singing, noting that she has been singing since childhood but took up professional singing due to circumstances.

Maintaining her voice is a priority for Asha Bhosle, whom she likens to taking care of her body. She practices singing regularly, not for others but for herself because she enjoys it. With a career spanning 80 years and over 12,000 songs across languages, Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Reflecting on her journey, Asha Bhosle expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support over the years. She acknowledged her upcoming concert as a fulfillment of her promise to perform in her city, Mumbai, where she has experienced both hardships and success.

Joining Asha Bhosle on stage for her concert will be her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform with her grandmother. Zanai described Asha Bhosle as not just India's heart and voice but also her beloved grandmother, highlighting the special bond they share.

As Asha Bhosle gears up to mesmerize audiences with her timeless melodies, her dedication to her craft and her enduring passion for music continue to inspire fans worldwide.

Credit: DNA

