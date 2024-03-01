Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer, shares her passion for singing, plans for her concert tour, and gratitude towards her fans as she prepares to perform at the age of 90.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 22:46
movie_image: 
Asha

MUMBAI: At the age of 90, legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to embark on her latest concert tour. Despite her age, she remains as passionate about singing as ever, with the ability to sing almost 18 songs in one go.

In a recent press conference, Asha Bhosle expressed her excitement for her upcoming concert tour, titled "Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai," which celebrates her 90th birthday. She emphasized her love for singing, noting that she has been singing since childhood but took up professional singing due to circumstances.

Maintaining her voice is a priority for Asha Bhosle, whom she likens to taking care of her body. She practices singing regularly, not for others but for herself because she enjoys it. With a career spanning 80 years and over 12,000 songs across languages, Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Also read:Exclusive: Melody queen Asha Bhosle to grace India’s Best Dancer 2

Reflecting on her journey, Asha Bhosle expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support over the years. She acknowledged her upcoming concert as a fulfillment of her promise to perform in her city, Mumbai, where she has experienced both hardships and success.

Joining Asha Bhosle on stage for her concert will be her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform with her grandmother. Zanai described Asha Bhosle as not just India's heart and voice but also her beloved grandmother, highlighting the special bond they share.

As Asha Bhosle gears up to mesmerize audiences with her timeless melodies, her dedication to her craft and her enduring passion for music continue to inspire fans worldwide.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle calls 'India's Best Dancer 2' contestant 'Chhoti Helen'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Asha Bhosle concert tour singing passion 90th birthday performance Mumbai Zanai Bhosle Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 22:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj gets out of jail
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj decides to leave Pradhan house with Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
MUMBAI: At the age of 90, legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to embark on her...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha shattered to know about Cheeku's reality
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Recent Stories
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yodha
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri be able to bring Indra Kumar's magic on-screen?
Laapataa
Laapataa Ladies: Here's what we can expect from the movie
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal to transform with 25 kg of muscle for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Chhava
Shreyas
Shreyas Talpade hints at Golmaal 5 release date, shares cxcitement
Kumar
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to