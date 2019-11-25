Ashish Chowdhry, Vidya Malavade’s adorable wedding anniversary wishes for Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

MUMBAI: Cricketer Zaheer Khan is married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India. The adorable duo gives us major relationship goals.



The hot and stylish couple, who tied the knot in 2017, recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.



Zaheer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video and a picture. Clad in beautiful ethnic wear, the couple looked stunning.



The cricketer captioned the video as, “Here we go - 2 years today !! Looking back and feeling blessed . Thank you wifey for so much happiness and love @sagarikaghatge.”



On the other hand, he added love emoji for the picture. Soon fans showered them with congratulatory messages. Dhamaal’s Ashish Chowdhry and Chak De India’s Vidya Malavade too wished the duo.



While Ashish wrote, “Oyyyeee happpieee happpieeeee anniversary lovelies!!”, Vidya commented, “Awww my darlings.. love light happiness & togetherness forevaaaaa”



Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram ️ A postshared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Nov 23, 2019 at 4:28amPST