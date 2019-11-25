News

Ashish Chowdhry, Vidya Malavade’s adorable wedding anniversary wishes for Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Zaheer Khan is married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India. The adorable duo gives us major relationship goals. 

The hot and stylish couple, who tied the knot in 2017, recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. 

Zaheer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video and a picture. Clad in beautiful ethnic wear, the couple looked stunning. 

The cricketer captioned the video as, “Here we go - 2 years today !! Looking back and feeling blessed . Thank you wifey for so much happiness and love @sagarikaghatge.” 

On the other hand, he added love emoji for the picture. Soon fans showered them with congratulatory messages. Dhamaal’s Ashish Chowdhry and Chak De India’s Vidya Malavade too wished the duo. 

While Ashish wrote, “Oyyyeee happpieee happpieeeee anniversary lovelies!!”, Vidya commented, “Awww my darlings.. love light happiness & togetherness forevaaaaa” 

Take a look below: 

View this post on Instagram

A postshared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

 
Tags > Ashish Chowdhry, Vidya Malavade, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Preeti Sabharwal, Chak De! India, Dhamaal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
25 Nov 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Purab and Rasika take a walk down the memory lane of Out of Love; Spill secrets from the sets
Purab and Rasika take a walk down the memory lane... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Nov 2019 07:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arjit and Diana spill each-others personal secrets
Arjit and Diana spill each-others personal secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya

past seven days