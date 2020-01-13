Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal no longer together; call off their engagement

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal are no longer together!



Yes, you read that right. The two, who came into limelight after participating in the reality television series Bigg Boss, have parted ways.



The duo, who reportedly were staying together, are now living separately. A source close to Times of India said that Ashmit and Mahekk, who were in a live-in relationship, have started residing separately now. They added that Ashmit and Mahekk decided to postpone their wedding and give their relationship a second chance; however, there wasn’t any improvement and the problems between them only increased, hence the mutual separation. The duo has also called off their engagement. The reason behind their split is yet to be known.



In an interview with BT, Mahekk has confirmed the news. She said, “I have left Ashmit Patel. I am out of this relationship.” On the other hand, Ashmit said, “It is true that we are no longer together. I request respect for our privacy on this issue and do not want to comment further.”